Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $550.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $484.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $470.25.

Gartner Stock Down 2.0 %

IT stock opened at $465.45 on Thursday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

