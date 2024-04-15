Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Short Interest Update

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 14,990,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 657,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,312. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Gen Digital has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $24.37.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Gen Digital had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gen Digital will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gen Digital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gen Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Gen Digital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Gen Digital by 50.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.