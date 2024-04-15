General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 20,111 shares.The stock last traded at $45.94 and had previously closed at $45.43.

General American Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,630 shares of company stock valued at $207,312. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

General American Investors Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,590,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

