General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 20,111 shares.The stock last traded at $45.94 and had previously closed at $45.43.
General American Investors Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.
Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors
In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,630 shares of company stock valued at $207,312. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
