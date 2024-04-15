Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GERN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. Geron’s revenue was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Geron by 101.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

