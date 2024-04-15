GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 45,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 137,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GHRS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market cap of $609.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in GH Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 53.4% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

