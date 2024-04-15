Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading Down 5.4%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 2,831,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 22,142,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.37 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $47,878.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 198,606,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,645,000 after buying an additional 16,414,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,780,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,398,000 after purchasing an additional 463,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976,244 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

