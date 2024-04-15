GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Raymond James raised shares of GitLab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.
GitLab Trading Down 4.6 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at GitLab
In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $5,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,457,057. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $23,681,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $5,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,457,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 893,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,059,697. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 229.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
