Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 70000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Glacier Media Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.83. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.71 million during the quarter. Glacier Media had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. Analysts forecast that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

