Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOODO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $19.83. 5,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,643. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.48.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

