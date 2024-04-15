Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -193.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 221,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,073. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

