Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ LANDM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.16. 663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
