Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 602,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 993,905 shares.The stock last traded at $46.15 and had previously closed at $45.48.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Global X Copper Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,548,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

