Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 579,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 508,206 shares.The stock last traded at $31.01 and had previously closed at $31.46.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 156.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,951,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,641,000 after buying an additional 1,190,150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 928,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 256,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,149,000.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

