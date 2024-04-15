Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSF

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

GSF stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £312.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 73.54. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 104.60 ($1.32).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,888.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lisa Scenna acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($27,907.86). Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.