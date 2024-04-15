Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 85 ($1.08) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,888.89%.
In related news, insider Lisa Scenna acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £22,050 ($27,907.86). Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.
