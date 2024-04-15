Graham Holdings (GHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Graham has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Graham has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $716.31 on Monday. Graham has a 12 month low of $551.36 and a 12 month high of $771.05. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $727.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.02.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total transaction of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,989.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Graham by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

