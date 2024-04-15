Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 331,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,160,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Gray Television Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

