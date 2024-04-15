Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 211,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 167,910 shares.The stock last traded at $63.84 and had previously closed at $63.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Greif Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 6.53%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the acquisition, the treasurer now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 4,705 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $315,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,352 and have sold 6,000 shares valued at $384,620. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Greif by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Greif by 4.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Greif by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

