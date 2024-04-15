Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.50

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 193633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.71).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday.
Griffin Mining Stock Up 0.4 %
Griffin Mining Company Profile
Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.
