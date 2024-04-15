Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.50

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.71), with a volume of 193633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Thursday.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GFM

Griffin Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Griffin Mining Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.02. The firm has a market cap of £250.04 million, a PE ratio of 3,422.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.