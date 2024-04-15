Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

