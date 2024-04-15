Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

