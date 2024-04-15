Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,843,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,753,000 after purchasing an additional 554,185 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

