Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 108,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth $530,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAC traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.16. 4,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $197.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.05. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 50.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.