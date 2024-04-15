Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

Guess? has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. Guess? has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares in the company, valued at $38,499,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guess? by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 82.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

