Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 5,236 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,038,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 775,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 826,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after buying an additional 468,478 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
