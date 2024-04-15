Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,256 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of FuelCell Energy worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,976,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,451,000 after buying an additional 2,873,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $6,426,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $501.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

