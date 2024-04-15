Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $742,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 684,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,242,000 after buying an additional 37,515 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.