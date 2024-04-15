Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $548,000 in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EVX opened at $162.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a twelve month low of $132.69 and a twelve month high of $168.06.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

