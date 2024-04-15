Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $67.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 226,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,789. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

