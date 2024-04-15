Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 9.6% in March

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HWBK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,269. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $148.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 516.95%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Douglas Todd Eden acquired 7,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.32 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,500 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,400 shares of company stock worth $426,846 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 83,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

