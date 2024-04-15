HC Wainwright Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $462.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $457.00 to $462.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and set a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and upped their price objective for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $420.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $396.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $416.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $316.43 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

