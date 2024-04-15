HC Wainwright Trims Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price to $87.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.94. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $244,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,681 shares in the company, valued at $48,775,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

