Head to Head Contrast: BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) versus Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Global Ship Lease and BOC Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 45.12% 29.87% 15.22% BOC Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Ship Lease and BOC Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $674.79 million 1.10 $304.50 million $8.33 2.53 BOC Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than BOC Aviation.

50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Global Ship Lease and BOC Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 BOC Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than BOC Aviation.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats BOC Aviation on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About BOC Aviation

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; debt financing and other financial services for airlines; and sells aircrafts. It operates a fleet of owned, managed, and on order aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Singapore. BOC Aviation Limited is a subsidiary of Sky Splendor Limited.

