Head to Head Contrast: T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

T Stamp has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -167.46% -316.10% -102.46% IDEX Biometrics ASA -592.76% -156.35% -114.49%

16.3% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

T Stamp currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 419.53%. Given T Stamp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe T Stamp is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

This table compares T Stamp and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $4.56 million 2.13 -$7.64 million ($1.18) -0.82 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 8.55 -$32.66 million ($0.03) -1.00

T Stamp has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA. IDEX Biometrics ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T Stamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

T Stamp beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

