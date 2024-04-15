Head-To-Head Survey: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) vs. Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ)

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hertz Global and Global Ship Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Ship Lease has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.43%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $9.37 billion 0.22 $253.65 million $0.83 8.25 Global Ship Lease $674.79 million 1.10 $304.50 million $8.33 2.53

This table compares Hertz Global and Global Ship Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Ship Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hertz Global. Global Ship Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hertz Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 45.12% 29.87% 15.22%

Volatility & Risk

Hertz Global has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Hertz Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Hertz Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company sells vehicles and value-added services. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

