Head to Head Survey: Jushi (JUSHF) and The Competition

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Jushi to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jushi and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jushi Competitors 218 462 824 66 2.47

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 62.70%. Given Jushi’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jushi has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Jushi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jushi and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -24.16% -320.66% -10.31% Jushi Competitors -46.51% -64.28% -8.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jushi and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $269.45 million -$65.10 million -1.85 Jushi Competitors $282.20 million -$132.86 million -10.72

Jushi’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jushi. Jushi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Jushi has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jushi rivals beat Jushi on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

