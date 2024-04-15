HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSTM. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSTM

HealthStream Stock Down 0.5 %

HealthStream stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $184,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares in the company, valued at $387,013.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Sousa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $408,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trisha L. Coady sold 7,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $184,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,013.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.