Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Trading Up 3.2%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.12 and last traded at $44.94. 64,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 766,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

