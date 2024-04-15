HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Short Interest Update

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.85 during trading on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HLS Therapeutics from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

