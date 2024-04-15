Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 3.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 53,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.48. 1,581,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,006,499. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

