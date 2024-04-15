Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,162,000 after acquiring an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567,281. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

