Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Acquires 6,915 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 282.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 267,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.70. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

