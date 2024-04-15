Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 6.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,570. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

