Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $341.66. The stock had a trading volume of 597,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,770. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.