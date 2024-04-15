Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 85,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 693.1% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $508.85. 4,486,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,121,643. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $491.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.75.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,460,035 shares of company stock worth $691,937,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

