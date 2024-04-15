Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 799.6% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 27,153 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

OEF traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $243.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

