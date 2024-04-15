Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $470.28. 4,045,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.04. The company has a market cap of $376.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.