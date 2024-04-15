Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Republic Services by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 56,745 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $188.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.33 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.58.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

View Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.