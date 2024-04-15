Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $526,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after purchasing an additional 164,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEV stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.23. 99,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $55.90.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

