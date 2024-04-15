Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $44.23. 330,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,387. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

