Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.54. 314,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,511. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

